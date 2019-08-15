Who remembers Peterborough’s Christian commando?

I have photographed some interesting characters over the years– including Victor Holroyd who was quite eccentric and called himself a Christian commando and sported messages of peace and love on his hat and coat, writes Chris Porsz, the Paramedic Paparazzo.

The main image from 1980 saw him sitting by the flowerbeds and silver birch trees in Cathedral Square. He was chatting to police officer. Who was she?

My second photo, from 1979, was taken closer to the cathedral entrance, with Lloyds Bank (now Starbucks) in view.

Who was the little boy behind him, he must now be in his forties?

Victor lived in a caravan on a site just off Main Street, Yaxley.