Who has right of way on Peterborough's Parkways and can I get in trouble for cutting in?

Believe it or not, a common question that often gets asked is what the laws are around joining Peterborough's Parkway system and who has right of way.
You may have witnessed cars and lorries getting a little too close to each other at Parkway junctions, cutting each other up, or become frustrated yourself at vehicles stopped on a slip road.
So what is the law?
The Highway Code is quite clear as to who has the right of way - those already on the dual carriageway, not those on the slip road.
The Highway Code states: "When you join the motorway you will normally approach it from a road on the left (a slip road) or from an adjoining motorway. You should
*give priority to traffic already on the motorway
*check the traffic on the motorway and match your speed to fit safely into the traffic flow in the left-hand lane
*not cross solid white lines that separate lanes or use the hard shoulder
*stay on the slip road if it continues as an extra lane on the motorway
*remain in the left-hand lane long enough to adjust to the speed of traffic before considering overtaking."
Can I get in trouble for cutting another motorist up?
In short, yes. The police can fine you for;
*Tailgating
*Hogging the middle lane
*Cutting someone up
So, not only is it a bit of a silly-move, it’s also illegal. You can also get fined for changing CD’s and applying make-up while driving
And on leaving the Parkway?
The Highway Code says: "Unless signs indicate that a lane leads directly off you will normally leave the motorway by a slip road on your left. You should:
*watch for the signs letting you know you are getting near your exit
*move into the left-hand lane well before reaching your exit
*signal left in good time and reduce your speed on the slip road as necessary.