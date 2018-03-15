Who has right of way on Peterborough's Parkways and can I get in trouble for cutting in?

Believe it or not, a common question that often gets asked is what the laws are around joining Peterborough's Parkway system and who has right of way.

You may have witnessed cars and lorries getting a little too close to each other at Parkway junctions, cutting each other up, or become frustrated yourself at vehicles stopped on a slip road.

So what is the law?

The Highway Code is quite clear as to who has the right of way - those already on the dual carriageway, not those on the slip road.

The Highway Code states: "When you join the motorway you will normally approach it from a road on the left (a slip road) or from an adjoining motorway. You should

*give priority to traffic already on the motorway

*check the traffic on the motorway and match your speed to fit safely into the traffic flow in the left-hand lane

*not cross solid white lines that separate lanes or use the hard shoulder

*stay on the slip road if it continues as an extra lane on the motorway

*remain in the left-hand lane long enough to adjust to the speed of traffic before considering overtaking."

Can I get in trouble for cutting another motorist up?

In short, yes. The police can fine you for;

*Tailgating

*Hogging the middle lane

*Cutting someone up

So, not only is it a bit of a silly-move, it’s also illegal. You can also get fined for changing CD’s and applying make-up while driving

And on leaving the Parkway?

The Highway Code says: "Unless signs indicate that a lane leads directly off you will normally leave the motorway by a slip road on your left. You should:

*watch for the signs letting you know you are getting near your exit

*move into the left-hand lane well before reaching your exit

*signal left in good time and reduce your speed on the slip road as necessary.