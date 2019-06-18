Whittlesey woman rescued from river dies in hospital

Have your say

A woman who was rescued from a river in Coates has passed away in hospital.

Geraldine Crooke (29) of Crescent Road, Whittlesey, was driving a red Mini 1 along March Road at about 8.15am yesterday (Monday, June 17) when she left the road and entered Twenty Foot Drain.

Emergency services were called and Geraldine was rescued from the river and taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

Her condition was yesterday described as “serious”, but police have today confirmed that she has passed away.

Anyone who witnessed the car go off the road, or saw the Mini prior to that, should call police on 101 quoting incident 97 of June 17.

