Whittlesey Royal British Legion hold annual dinner dance

Whittlesey Royal British Legion held their annual dinner dance at the Ivy Leaf Club,

A total of 125 people attended on the night with many dancing to the sounds of The 59ers Band.

The evening was to thank and celebrate the hard work of the local branch.

There were three special awards presented: Ken Mayor received a surprise gift for his hard work after retiring from the role of chairman after eight years’ dedicated service; Mick Cooke was awarded member of the year, the second time his name is now engraved on the shield; and Sue Piergianni was honoured for her hard work with Remembrance Sunday and the Poppy Appeal.

Anybody interested in the work of the Royal British Legion who wants to get involved in Whittlesey should email Pauline Edge at paulineedge5@talktalk.net.