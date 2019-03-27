Whittlesey pupil selected for Touch Rugby World Cup wins civic award

Have your say

A Whittlesey pupil who will represent England at the Touch Rugby World Cup has received a civic award.

Sam Missin (17), who attends Sir Harry Smith Community College, was pleasantly surprised to receive the Whittlesey Town Council Young Citizen of the Year Award.

Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr Julie Windle made a visit to present the cup and commemorative framed certificate in front of his fellow Sixth Form students.

Sam is travelling to Malaysia in April to represent England at the Touch Rugby World Cup. This open age event is the highlight after being part of the England Elite programme and starting the sport when he was 13.

England’s first match will be on April 29 against Hong Kong, followed by Italy, with the final day being May 4.

Sam puts down his success to training daily and the support of his family and the Touch Rugby communities of Cambridge and Peterborough.

For more details, visit: http://www.cambridgetouch.com/ and https://www.internationaltouch.org/events/world-cup/2019/mixed/.