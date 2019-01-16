Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid thanks supporters after all needy families receive hampers

Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid has thanked those who supported the project after all needy families it works with received hampers for Christmas.

It said in a statement: “The team at Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid (WEFA) would like to say a huge thank you to those that supported the project, particularly in the run up to Christmas.

“The aim was to provide a Christmas food hamper to all the needy families and individuals in the Whittlesey catchment area that WEFA are currently working with. We are pleased to say that this was made possible due to the generous donations that were given which included food items and toiletries as well as monetary contributions.

“We would like to thank the Whittlesey Tangent group, the Whittlesey & District Ladies Circle and the Whittlesey and District Round Table who combined gave a total of £300, each presenting a cheque for £100 as well as collecting items for the Christmas hampers.

“We’d also like to thank students and teachers at Sir Harry Smith Community College who as part of their Christmas Jumper day on the last day of term each brought a food item, and the response was amazing.

“Thanks also go to Deborah Slator and her team of helpers who worked tirelessly to ensure everyone receiving hampers also had gifts to open on Christmas day.”

Brian Smithyman, one of the founders of WEFA, said: “We were overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of local people. Our distribution and storage centre at the Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street was absolutely overflowing with food and gifts that we were able to distribute.

“The support was superb and we’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those clubs, schools, businesses and individuals (too numerous to mention here) who gave in some way as it really made a difference by helping to make Christmas a happier time for those in need.

“In addition, the amount of food and items given meant that we have a healthy stock for the coming weeks as normally supplies are very depleted in the new year. Thanks again for all your support we couldn’t have done it without you.”