Where to hear the best local bands in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

Catch some of Peterborugh’s biggest and bands live this weekend - plus there’s a Pride Closing Party at the Dog House cocktail bar and charity beer fest at The Ploughman.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Hayley Di Rito

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Peterborough Big Band with singer Tony - music from the 1930s to 2010s. £5 on the door, music from 8.15pm.

Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington Centre: 40 real ales and ciders plus a gin bar. Charity Beer Festival in aid of The Kelly Simmonds Fund supporting Heltwate School.

The Dizzy Miss Lizzys at Charters this weekend.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday July 5

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Guards from 9pm. Top Peterborough covers band, part of a farewell tour. Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Trevor Leeson, 8.30pm start.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Outlaw Eagles from 9pm, free entry.

The Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Cabaret Night with the Dreamers and Chuckletruck from 7pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Brotherhoods Roundabout - local prog rock band, covering songs others wouldn’t even try!.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington Centre: 40 real ales and ciders plus a gin bar. Live music from Children of the Revolution. Charity beer festival in aid of The Kelly Simmonds Fund supporting Heltwate School

Clubs/DJ

Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Jim & Zed (EclecticBallroom) are back with Icons Of Gay Disco. It is £5 on the door and will be raising money for Peterborough Pride. The event runs from 9pm until 3am.

Charters, Town Bridge: Indie night with DJ Anthony Thornhill 9pm – late, free entry.

Red Room, Broadway: Vanity presents Vianni And Seani B Bashment Special from 10pm to 4am.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ Eddie Nash bringing you all the hits from back in the days of L’Aristos, Shanghai Sams & Canters from 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief – 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + club classics and essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

SATURDAY July 6

Live Music

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: The Contacts(pictured) from 9pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Junk Puppets from 9pm. An 80s tribute band, free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: Glam Slam Glitz from 9pm. A 70s glam rock tribute band, free admission.

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters & Ramblin Rooster present I got Spiders & Czapa from 10pm – free entry.

Palmers Ale House and Kitchen: Eyes Wide Open from 9pm playing pop and rock covers, 60s to present day. Free admission.

Fletton Ex-Services Club: High Rollers from9pm.

Turkish Kitchen, New Road: Hayley Di Rito from 8pm.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Dale Andrews, 8.30pm start.

The Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: The Phoenix Showband.

Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington Centre: 40 real ales and ciders plus a gin bar. Live music from 23 Reasons (3pm) and Revolver (evening). Charity Beer Festival in aid of The Kelly Simmonds Fund supporting Heltwate School

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen. 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is commerical chart & dance in the Solstice, House & dance anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

The Three Horseshoes, Werrington: Karaoke - first Saturday of the month.

The Bull, Newborough: Karaoke, 8.30pm until late.

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: Dr Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY July 7

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Summer Sundays presents The Dizzy Miss Lizzy’s (pictured) from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

The Bull, Newborough: Carpark Rendezvous, from 4pm to 7pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Jazz with The Fenny Stompers - 12.15pm start.

Five Horseshoes, Barholm nr Stamford: Dusk Till Dawn from 2pm.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Resonate, musical trio from 3pm to 6pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic Night from 6pm - the area’s finest open mic night, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers.

Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington Centre: 40 real ales and ciders plus a gin bar. Live music from The Nuggets (3pm). Charity Beer Festival in aid of The Kelly Simmonds Fund supporting Heltwate School

Karaoke

The Solstice: Karaoke . Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz night, maximum teams of four, pub quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

MONDAY July 8

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Matthew Bankhurst with stripped back acoustic bluesy rock from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – beer pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

TUESDAY July 9

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY July 10

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Latin jazz duo from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.