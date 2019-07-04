Where to hear the best local bands in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

The Contacts are at the Burghley Club this weekend.
The Contacts are at the Burghley Club this weekend.

Catch some of Peterborugh’s biggest and bands live this weekend - plus there’s a Pride Closing Party at the Dog House cocktail bar and charity beer fest at The Ploughman.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Hayley Di Rito

Hayley Di Rito

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Peterborough Big Band with singer Tony - music from the 1930s to 2010s. £5 on the door, music from 8.15pm.

Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington Centre: 40 real ales and ciders plus a gin bar. Charity Beer Festival in aid of The Kelly Simmonds Fund supporting Heltwate School.

The Dizzy Miss Lizzys at Charters this weekend.

The Dizzy Miss Lizzys at Charters this weekend.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday July 5

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Guards from 9pm. Top Peterborough covers band, part of a farewell tour. Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Trevor Leeson, 8.30pm start.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Outlaw Eagles from 9pm, free entry.

The Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Cabaret Night with the Dreamers and Chuckletruck from 7pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Brotherhoods Roundabout - local prog rock band, covering songs others wouldn’t even try!.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington Centre: 40 real ales and ciders plus a gin bar. Live music from Children of the Revolution. Charity beer festival in aid of The Kelly Simmonds Fund supporting Heltwate School

Clubs/DJ

Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Jim & Zed (EclecticBallroom) are back with Icons Of Gay Disco. It is £5 on the door and will be raising money for Peterborough Pride. The event runs from 9pm until 3am.

Charters, Town Bridge: Indie night with DJ Anthony Thornhill 9pm – late, free entry.

Red Room, Broadway: Vanity presents Vianni And Seani B Bashment Special from 10pm to 4am.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ Eddie Nash bringing you all the hits from back in the days of L’Aristos, Shanghai Sams & Canters from 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief – 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + club classics and essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

SATURDAY July 6

Live Music

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: The Contacts(pictured) from 9pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Junk Puppets from 9pm. An 80s tribute band, free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: Glam Slam Glitz from 9pm. A 70s glam rock tribute band, free admission.

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters & Ramblin Rooster present I got Spiders & Czapa from 10pm – free entry.

Palmers Ale House and Kitchen: Eyes Wide Open from 9pm playing pop and rock covers, 60s to present day. Free admission.

Fletton Ex-Services Club: High Rollers from9pm.

Turkish Kitchen, New Road: Hayley Di Rito from 8pm.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Dale Andrews, 8.30pm start.

The Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: The Phoenix Showband.

Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington Centre: 40 real ales and ciders plus a gin bar. Live music from 23 Reasons (3pm) and Revolver (evening). Charity Beer Festival in aid of The Kelly Simmonds Fund supporting Heltwate School

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen. 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is commerical chart & dance in the Solstice, House & dance anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

The Three Horseshoes, Werrington: Karaoke - first Saturday of the month.

The Bull, Newborough: Karaoke, 8.30pm until late.

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: Dr Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY July 7

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Summer Sundays presents The Dizzy Miss Lizzy’s (pictured) from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

The Bull, Newborough: Carpark Rendezvous, from 4pm to 7pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Jazz with The Fenny Stompers - 12.15pm start.

Five Horseshoes, Barholm nr Stamford: Dusk Till Dawn from 2pm.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Resonate, musical trio from 3pm to 6pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic Night from 6pm - the area’s finest open mic night, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers.

Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington Centre: 40 real ales and ciders plus a gin bar. Live music from The Nuggets (3pm). Charity Beer Festival in aid of The Kelly Simmonds Fund supporting Heltwate School

Karaoke

The Solstice: Karaoke . Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz night, maximum teams of four, pub quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

MONDAY July 8

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Matthew Bankhurst with stripped back acoustic bluesy rock from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – beer pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

TUESDAY July 9

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY July 10

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Latin jazz duo from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.