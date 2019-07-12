Where to hear the best bands playing live in Peterborough this week

You can catch The Gangsters, One Eyed Cats and Dizzy Miss Lizzy’s featuring Gizz Butt live and loud in Peterborough’s pubs and clubs this weekend - plus Nicole Lawrence and Gavin from The Brays will be gracing the summer party at the recently taken over Packhorse in Northborough.

Friday July 12

True British Mayhem

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road: The Gangsters .

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE ONE EYED CATS (pictured) from 9pm playing Hi Energy Rock n Roll, Rhythm and Blues. Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Mark Steele from 8.30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Vintage Stuff -playing rock and blues from the 50s to 70s.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Parkway Live with Dan Knight & The Stark Conspiracy from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Ultimate Entertainments Soul Disco from 9pm. Free entry to all.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday July 13

Live Music

The Packhorse, Northborough: Summer party from 12pm with barbecue, Pimms bar, gin and fizz van, bouncy castle for the kids, a dj and live sets from Nicole Lawrence and Gavin from The Brays.

SAMMs in Bridge Street: Velocity.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road: The Machines (formerly Maxwell,Hammer & Smith)

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: CUBANS & COGNACS from 9pm. Free entry to all.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday. Tonight it is the turn of Leon.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: True British Mayhem (pictured), The Punk/Rock N Roll machine from 9.30pm till late.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: The Intruders, rock ‘n’ roll legends, from 8.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE DIZZY MISS LIZZYS from 9pm featuring Gizz Butt from The Prodigy, playing Beatles and classic Rock covers. Free admission.

Palmers Ale House and Kitchen: RADIUS 45 from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers, 50s to current day. Free admission.

Spangler’s Country Music Club:The return of THE STORMS to the Indoor Bowls Club, Burton St. £5.50 on the door, 7.30pm-11.30pm. More info Jennifer 01733688324.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Dale Diamond will be performing from 7pm.

The Turkish Kitchen, New Road: Georgia Evans from 8pm.

The Golden Fleece, Stamford: Stealer.

Clubs/DJ

Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Green Meadows Festival Take Over Eclectic Ballroom. Guest DJs will be Steve Pimpsoul & Jester Gorgeous . Entry is free from 9pm.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday July 14

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Summer Sundays presents Third Stone From the Sun (pictured) from 3pm, family friendly – free entry.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Adam Trendall, from 3pm to 6pm, a popular acoustic singer/songwriter who has performed at many venues in the Peterborough area, both as a solo artist and also with his band. He performs a wide range of covers by artists Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Wonder and Bill Withers as well as his own original songs.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Line Dancing with Billy ‘Bubba’ King from 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: The Solstice: It is more than just karaoke – it is The Solstice Has Got Talent. Whether it is singing, dancing, telling jokes, performing magic there is a spot for you. Under-18s from 7pm to 9pm, over-18s from 9pm until late..

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Monthly Quiz 6:30pm – music themed teams up to six, free entry - £20 bar prize for the winners.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday July 15

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Bon Rogers-White, from 7pm to 10pm, a locally based musician who’s been playing a variety of music for well over a decade. With a vast repertoire Bon will play anything from Rolling stones to Paul Weller and Prince, to the more modern Kings of Leon, Foo Fighters and The Killers.

Event

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday July 16

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday July 17

Live Music

Pizza Parlolur and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Rockabilly Night with Pagan, from 7pm to 10pm, playing rock ‘n roll from Elvis, Eddie Cochran, the Stray Cats, Matchbox, the Jets, Buddy Holly and more.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.