Where to go for the best nights out in Peterborough this week

There are some big days and nights of live music to look forward to - from some of the area’s finest bands - in Peterborough’s clubs, pubs and bars this week.

THURSDAY MAY 23rd

Nicole Lawrence 6r-rC0mT2KSz1LjUf_Ke

Cider and Gin Festival

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Annual Cider & Gin Festival showcasing 20 + Ciders and 30+ Gins with entertainment (see below).

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

Porky Pig will be playing at Charters this weekend

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team.

Cycle Club

Frothblowers, Werrington: Every Thursday -Meet for departure at 6pm for an easy social ride to a local pub for a beer and a chat before returning for last orders before 9pm.

FRIDAY 24th

Cider and Gin Festival

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Annual Cider & Gin Festival showcasing 20 + Ciders and 30+ Gins with entertainment (see below).

Cider Festival

Frothblowers, Werrington: Peterborough and Cambridgeshire’s CAMRA pub of the year has 35 ciders on offer of all types, strengths, flavours. And a few specials – including a black coloured apple cider.

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: The Bent Back Tulips (PICTURED) 10.30pm – free entry.

SolsTice, Northminster Road: Children of the Revolution live in the SolGarden.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: 3rd Stone from the Sun.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: STEALER from 9pm. Free entry.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Parkway Live with Holly Jean, The Burning Codes and Graham Cleaver

The Crown, Lincoln Road: RADIUS 45 from 9pm - local 4 piece Rock, Pop covers band.Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Buffet and dancing with TRAVIS GRAHAM.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday - tonight Outlaw Eagles, probably the best Eagles tribute band in the area.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House Cocktail Bar (Above When Polly Met Fergie) WestGate Arcade: All That’s Jazz - bringing out the funkier side of jazz, so expect tracks from Roy Ayers to Beastie Boys. Its free entry open till late.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

Charlie’s (ex-Swiss Cottage), Woodston: Heat 2 of Karaoke Idol.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

SATURDAY 25th

Cider and Gin Festival

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Annual Cider & Gin Festival showcasing 20 + Ciders and 30+ Gins with entertainment (see below).

Cider Festival

Frothblowers, Werrington: Peterborough and Cambridgeshire’s CAMRA pub of the year has 35 ciders on offer of all types, strengths, flavours. And a few specials – including a black coloured apple cider.

Live Music

The Dog House Cocktail Bar (Above When Polly Met Fergie) WestGate Arcade: Jazz and soul vocalist Rachael Calladine.

Charters, Town Bridge: Porky Pig (PICTURED) 10.30pm – free entry.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Frankly My Dear from 9pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Pianist James Morgan will play a special tribute to Doris Day in the lounge restaurant.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: Eyes Wide Open playing Rock and Pop covers from the 60s to the present day.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: JESSIE’S GHOST from 9pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: 23 REASONS + STACEMAN from 8.30pm - unique unplugged covers band playing 60s to present day + solo slot.Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: JUST US.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Off The Record from 7pm.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap, Westgate: The Get Down with resident DJ Mr Nash 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY 26th

Cider and Gin Festival

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Annual Cider & Gin Festival showcasing 20 + Ciders and 30+ Gins with entertainment (see below).

Cider Festival

Frothblowers, Werrington: Peterborough and Cambridgeshire’s CAMRA pub of the year has 35 ciders on offer of all types, strengths, flavours. And a few specials – including a black coloured apple cider.

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Summer Sundays presents The Nuggets 3pm – free entry.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: The Soft Tone Needles with support from DJ Steve Jackson 8pm – late, free entry.

CIRCLES WINE BAR AND KITCHEN, MARKET DEEPING: Celebrate the Bank Holiday Sunday from midday until late. Tapas dishes from 12noon - 4pm, with Nicole Lawrence (PICTURED) singing live between 2.30 and 5pm and DJ Eddie Nash banging out hits from across the decades. 01778 347653 to book.

Deeping Stage, Market Deeping: Bands Day with Free Soul Sister from 3-5pm; Future Echoes from 5-7pm; The Gangsters from 7-9pm; and Tallawah from 9-11pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Retrolux.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: BBQ, BEERFEST and music from GO JOHNNY GO

Barbecue

Blue Bell, Werrington: Bank Holiday Monday BBQ from noon to 5pm – whatever the weather!

Karaoke

The Solstice: Karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

MONDAY 27th

Cider and Gin Festival

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Annual Cider & Gin Festival showcasing 20 + Ciders and 30+ Gins with entertainment (see below).

Cider Festival

Frothblowers, Werrington: Peterborough and Cambridgeshire’s CAMRA pub of the year has 35 ciders on offer of all types, strengths, flavours. And a few specials – including a black coloured apple cider.

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: the cool sounds of OUSE VALLEY jazz band.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen. .

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

TUESDAY 28th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 29th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.