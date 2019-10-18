Where to find the best live bands and music nights in Peterborough this week

Peterborough’s Call To nThe Faithful will be showcasing their music at The Met Lounge tonight - one of a hatful of big live music events this week.

Friday October 18

Meg McPartlin is at Charters on Sunday.

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: Headlining is A Story To Tell with support from Peterborough band Call To The Faithful (pictured), who will be showcasing a whole host of original music, including singles ‘Ultraviolet Wasteland’ & their latest release ‘Sin City’.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Tallawah - Local reggae covers band; keeping it simple and true to the music.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Blackstar Revolution.

The Veltones at the Brewery Tap on Friday night.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THIRD STONE FROM THE SUN from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band, playing classic Rock covers old and new. Free admission.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: The Veltones (pictured) live from 10pm – free entry. You can expect music from across the decades, and across many genres from classic rock through to dance floor filling disco, funk and soul.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: The 59ers from 7pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: LAST MINUTE BRIGADE. Free entry, from 9pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town bridge: Vinyl Night with Resident DJ Derek Gibson. 8pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday October 19

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE MIGHTY & THE HIGH from 9pm playing covers from 60s, 70s, Post Punk and 90s Indie.Free admission.

Charters, Town bridge: The Expletives will be rocking the boat with their rambunctious tribute to the Punk & New Wave explosion of the 70s & 80s 10:30pm – late, free entry.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: REPOSE from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band, playing Pop and Rock covers. Free admission.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Ramshackle Serenade.

The Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Frankly My Dear, from 9pm, free entry.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Chris Booth from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House cocktail bar, Westgate Arcade: Eclectic Ballroom bring a new night- Rhythm Lab featuring Shades Of Rhythm duo Nick Slater and Rayan Gee dropping genre defining music. Free entry 9pm - 3am .

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday October 20

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Sunday sessions presents Meg McPartlin, End your weekend listening to this talented acoustic singer songwriter. Meg is influenced by Taylor Swift, Amy McDonald, and Pink to name but a few. Meg will be live in the bar from 3pm – family friendly, free entry.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Georgia Evans from 3pm to 6pm, with some 50s’ Rockabilly classics, including hits from Rock and Roll royalty Buddy Holly, Wanda Jackson and the King himself to a few contemporary tunes with old school twists.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday October 21

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Lisa Hammond from 7pm to 10pm singing a wide range of songs through the eras from the 60s’ classics including Dusty Springfield, Gladys Knight, The Shirelles, Randy Crawford, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James to other greats such as Amy Winehouse, Rita Ora, Duffy, Jessie J and Abba, to name but a few.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday October 22

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday October 23

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.