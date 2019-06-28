Where to find the best bands playing in Peterborough this week

Peterborough’s biggest and best bands are out in the city’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend - so don’t miss the likes of soulsters the Motor City Vipers, The Gangsters, Overdubs,Tallawah, Motivators, Hooker and more all doing their stuff.

FRIDAY June 28

Motor City Vipers are live at The Solstice's SolGarden on Friday.

Live Music

The Solstice, Northminster Road: Motor City Vipers (pictured) will be live in The SolGarden.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: The Gangsters live with special guest Susan Cadogan from 10pm – free entry.

London Inn, Stamford: Dusk Till Dawn at 10pm.

Children of the Revolution

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OVERDUBS from 9pm, a popular local band, playing music through the decades.Free admission.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Tallawah - awesome local reggae, soul, and funk covers band – keeping music real.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Guy Young from 8.30pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: PCRFM Open Mic night from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: All Thats Jazz. The funkier side to jazz, bombastic exploration in all things jazz related from Roy Ayers to Beastie Boys. Free entry from 9pm

Disco/Karaoke

Harry’s Bar, Northminster Road: Singles night with disco and karaoke, from 7.30pm.

Beer Festival

Peterborough Town Sports Club, Bretton GATE: A wide selection of real ales, ciders and a gin bar plus food and live music from The Motivators. Starts 5pm.

SATURDAY June 29

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: A Band Called Malice (pictured) - the UK’s leading tribute to The Jam. Expect to hear all the hits including Town Called Malice, Start, Eton Rifles and many more. Tickets £10 Adv . Doors 8pm.

Turkish Kitchen, New Road: Mark Stevens from 8pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: HOOKER from 9pm. Free entry to all.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Velocity.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE MONEY SHOT from 9pm. A party band playing pop, rock and dance covers through the decades. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: LAST MINUTE BRIGADE from 9pm playing music for all generations. Free admission.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Take Two from 8.30pm.

The Iron Horse Ranch, Market Deeping: Frankly My Dear from 8pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Park Royle will be performing and doors open from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Eclectic Ballroom, free from 9.30pm . Join Jim & Zed drooping all things funk and disco.

Brewery Tap: The Get Down With Resident DJ Mr Nash on the decks, bringing you hits from back in the days of Shanghai Sams, L’Aristos & Canters. It’s 9pm – late, free entry .

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Beer Festival

Peterborough Town Sports Club, Bretton GATE: A wide selection of real ales, ciders and a gin bar plus food and live music from The Money Shot from 3pm.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY June 30

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Anna & Jimmy Duo from 3pm to 6pm.

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Summer Sundays presents The Children of the Revolution (pictured) from 3pm – family friendly, free entry.

Charlie’s Bar, Woodston: Enjoy two hours of Rat Pack songs with Swing Sunday from 3pm to 5pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Organist Mark Spafford will be performing and doors open from 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: It is more than just karaoke – it is the launch of The Solstice Has Got Talent. Whether it is singing, dancing, telling jokes, performing magic there is a spot for you. Under-18s from 7pm to 9pm, over-18s from 9pm until late.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Beer Festival

Peterborough Town Sports Club, Bretton GATE: A wide selection of real ales, ciders and a gin bar plus food.

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, pub quiz 8pm, cash bingo 9:30pm

MONDAY July 1

Live Music

The Blue Bell, Werrington: Open Mic Night run by local musician Stacey Louth, open to all ages and abilities.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

TUESDAY July 2

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY July 3

Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington Centre: 40 real ales and ciders plus a gin bar until Sunday, July 7. In aid of The Kelly Simmonds Fund Supporting Heltwate School.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with rock’n’roll bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.