Where to find the best bands playing in Peterborough this week

Peterborough’s biggest and best bands are out in the city’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend - so don’t miss the likes of soulsters the Motor City Vipers, The Gangsters, Overdubs,Tallawah, Motivators, Hooker and more all doing their stuff.
FRIDAY June 28
Live Music
The Solstice, Northminster Road: Motor City Vipers (pictured) will be live in The SolGarden.
Brewery Tap, Westgate: The Gangsters live with special guest Susan Cadogan from 10pm – free entry.
London Inn, Stamford: Dusk Till Dawn at 10pm.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OVERDUBS from 9pm, a popular local band, playing music through the decades.Free admission.
Blue Bell, Werrington: Tallawah - awesome local reggae, soul, and funk covers band – keeping music real.
Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Guy Young from 8.30pm.
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: PCRFM Open Mic night from 7pm.
Clubs/DJ
Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: All Thats Jazz. The funkier side to jazz, bombastic exploration in all things jazz related from Roy Ayers to Beastie Boys. Free entry from 9pm
Disco/Karaoke
Harry’s Bar, Northminster Road: Singles night with disco and karaoke, from 7.30pm.
Beer Festival
Peterborough Town Sports Club, Bretton GATE: A wide selection of real ales, ciders and a gin bar plus food and live music from The Motivators. Starts 5pm.
SATURDAY June 29
Live Music
The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: A Band Called Malice (pictured) - the UK’s leading tribute to The Jam. Expect to hear all the hits including Town Called Malice, Start, Eton Rifles and many more. Tickets £10 Adv . Doors 8pm.
Turkish Kitchen, New Road: Mark Stevens from 8pm.
Burghley Club, Burghley Road: HOOKER from 9pm. Free entry to all.
Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Velocity.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE MONEY SHOT from 9pm. A party band playing pop, rock and dance covers through the decades. Free admission.
The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: LAST MINUTE BRIGADE from 9pm playing music for all generations. Free admission.
The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.
Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Take Two from 8.30pm.
The Iron Horse Ranch, Market Deeping: Frankly My Dear from 8pm.
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Park Royle will be performing and doors open from 7pm.
Clubs/DJ
Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Eclectic Ballroom, free from 9.30pm . Join Jim & Zed drooping all things funk and disco.
Brewery Tap: The Get Down With Resident DJ Mr Nash on the decks, bringing you hits from back in the days of Shanghai Sams, L’Aristos & Canters. It’s 9pm – late, free entry .
The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Beer Festival
Peterborough Town Sports Club, Bretton GATE: A wide selection of real ales, ciders and a gin bar plus food and live music from The Money Shot from 3pm.
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
SUNDAY June 30
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Anna & Jimmy Duo from 3pm to 6pm.
Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Summer Sundays presents The Children of the Revolution (pictured) from 3pm – family friendly, free entry.
Charlie’s Bar, Woodston: Enjoy two hours of Rat Pack songs with Swing Sunday from 3pm to 5pm.
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Organist Mark Spafford will be performing and doors open from 7pm.
Karaoke
The Solstice: It is more than just karaoke – it is the launch of The Solstice Has Got Talent. Whether it is singing, dancing, telling jokes, performing magic there is a spot for you. Under-18s from 7pm to 9pm, over-18s from 9pm until late.
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Beer Festival
Peterborough Town Sports Club, Bretton GATE: A wide selection of real ales, ciders and a gin bar plus food.
Quiz
Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, pub quiz 8pm, cash bingo 9:30pm
MONDAY July 1
Live Music
The Blue Bell, Werrington: Open Mic Night run by local musician Stacey Louth, open to all ages and abilities.
Quizzes/Poker
Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.
Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.
The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.
Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer
TUESDAY July 2
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Event
The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.
Quizzes
Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,
Poker
The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546
The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.
Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.
WEDNESDAY July 3
Beer Festival
The Ploughman, Werrington Centre: 40 real ales and ciders plus a gin bar until Sunday, July 7. In aid of The Kelly Simmonds Fund Supporting Heltwate School.
Quizzes
Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.
The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.
The Solstice: Starts with rock’n’roll bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.