Where does Peterborough’s green bin waste go?

Every day most of us will put time and effort into sorting our waste so we can put what can be recycled into our green bins and what can’t into our black bins, writes Simon Kail, Chairman of Peterborough and Fenland Liberal Democrats.

You’d then think that everything in the green bin gets recycled – think again.

Even if we rigorously follow the rules on what can and can’t be recycled some ‘recyclables’ cannot be sorted easily so will end up being incinerated. Waste that has been sorted becomes a commodity and is sold on to processors; these have to be licensed or have a valid licence to export but the end location could be anywhere. In 2017 about half of all plastic packaging sent for recycling in the UK was exported overseas for processing including significant quantities to Malaysia and Indonesia.

The BBC ‘War on Waste’ documentary found several sites in Malaysia where plastic exported from the UK for recycling had been dumped illegally and identified the waste as originating from a number of our nearby local authorities.

So wouldn’t you like to know where your green bin recycling ends up? At last full council I asked for data on where recycling form Peterborough was sent, I received a very incomplete response from Councillor Cereste ‘Quantities of sorted recycling are exported and they do fulfil the legislation. The sort of thing we are sending abroad is PET plastic went to Latvia … and 1,398 tonnes of cardboard went to various countries and we do intend to continue exporting cardboard in the future unless things change and one of the countries that wants to take our cardboard is The Netherlands’.

If you agree with us that residents of Peterborough should know what happens to the recycling we put time and effort into sorting and to know where it is ending up then please contact Peterborough Council and Councillor Cereste to request that full data be published. Let’s recycle responsibly as a city and then we’ll all be motivated to fill our green bins with the right stuff.