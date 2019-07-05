What to see at Peterborough Italian Festival

Peterborough Italian Festival – the hugely popular Mediterranean extravaganza – will once again be taking over Cathedral Square on Saturday and Sunday. And making a special guest appearance is one of the UK’s best-loved chefs, Gennaro Contaldo (pictured).

Gennaro, who is famed for teaching his protege Jamie Oliver all he knows about Italian cooking, will take part in a question and answer session on stage about his life as a chef and will also take time out to chat to stall holders and members of the public.

The free event, which is being held for the 11th year, offers a wide range of tantalising sweet and savoury food. It is organised by Peterborough’s Italian Community Association and supported by Peterborough City Council.

Gennaro, who was special guest at the event back in 2013, will make a guest appearance on the Sunday and adds to a bumper list of activities planned for both days.

The festival will feature an Italian market, prosecco and gin bar, classic Italian cars, scooters and motorcycles, confectionery, ice-cream, pasta and wood-fired pizza.

There will also be live music from the Principi dance and music group from Bovino, Foggia, folk band Laboratorio Orafolk from Deliceto, Foggia, and singers Pip Brown ‘The Jersey Boy’ and Luke Carey will sing the best of Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli and Dean Martin.

Gennaro said: “This will be my second time at the Peterborough Italian Festival and I can’t wait to return. The line-up looks fantastic, so I’m sure everyone who comes along will have a great time and an authentic Italian experience.”

Councillor Marco Cereste, chair of the Italian Community Association, said: “The Peterborough Italian Festival is one of the most popular dates in the city centre calendar. This year’s event will be the biggest in recent years, with both days being fully booked with stalls.

“We are honoured to have a chef of the pedigree of Gennaro attending the festival once again and I am sure visitors will be interested to learn from him and find out new ways to experiment with their home cooking.”