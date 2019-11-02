West End whodunnit The Mousetrap comes to a Peterborough stage

The Mousetrap, the legendary whodunnit from Queen of Crime, Dame Agatha Christie, arrives at Peterborough’s New Theatre on Monday (until Saturday, November 9th).

This unstoppable West End hit has been delighting theatregoers for 67 years with its macabre murder mystery and the identity of the murderer remains theatre’s best kept secret.

Following a record-breaking 60th anniversary debut tour in 2012, this timeless thriller returned to the road in January 2019 and has been earning standout reviews from critics and public alike as it continues to visit more than 40 venues, travelling the length and breadth of the country. The production stars television star Susan Penhaligon as Mrs Boyle. She is well-known for her role in the ITV drama Bouquet of Barbed Wire, and for playing Helen Barker in the ITV sitcom A Fine Romance. She also played Jean Hope in UK soap Emmerdale. She has toured the UK extensively with stage productions including The Importance of being Earnest, Cabaret, Rehearsal for Murder, And Then There Were None, The Constant Wife, Verdict and Dangerous Obsessions. Stage credits also include Caste (Finborough Theatre), Murder on Air (Theatre Royal Windsor), Broken Glass (West Yorkshire Playhouse), The Compliant Love (Palace Theatre) and The Cherry Orchard (Royal Exchange). Susan has also appeared on film in Top Dog, Citizen Versus Kane, Say that You Love Me, Say Hello to Yesterday and Private Road.

The full cast includes David Alcock (Mr Paravicini), Geoff Arnold (Detective Sgt. Trotter), Nick Biadon (Giles Ralston), Lewis Chandler (Christopher Wren), John Griffiths (Major Metcalf), Harriett Hare (Mollie Ralston) and Saskia Vaigncourt-Strallen (Miss Casewell).

First seen in Nottingham in 1952 starring Richard Attenborough and his wife Sheila Sim, The Mousetrap went on to become the world’s longest running stage production following its West End transfer to The Ambassadors in 1952 and St Martins in 1973 where it has played ever since, continuing a record-breaking run with over 27,500 performances in London so far.

Tickets are available online at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com and via the box office on 01733 852 992.