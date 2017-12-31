Wendy is flying high at 60

A mum of three has achieved her lifelong dream of jumping out of an aeroplane after shedding the pounds.

Wendy Trevor’s weight meant the jump was an impossibility, so, determined to change, she joined Slimming World.

After she lost two and a half stone her dream came true on her 60 th birthday when she fell 13,000ft to raise over £1300 for Little Miracles Charity.

Wendy, who lives in Gedney Hill, and has been married for over 40 years, became a Slimming World consultant in August 2017 and has seen wonderful results in her Spalding group with her members losing a total of 118 stones in three and a half months. She is now sharing that success by starting a new Slimming World group on Thursdays at Thorney Ex-

Servicemen’s Club and is looking forward to meeting new people.

The group begins on January 4 at 7:30pm. Contact Wendy on 07974235295 or email at wendytrevor@hotmail.com.