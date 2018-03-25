Welder ready to call it a day after long career

A car welder who was one of the founding members in Benedict Square, Werrington, is set to reluctantly retire approximately 35 years after setting up his business.

Former paratrooper Tom Hendry (82) will finally say goodbye to Tom Hendry’s Welding Bay at the end of the month after a long career which included working at Peter Brotherhood and Baker Perkins, before setting up on his own.

Tom, who cycles into work in his shorts everyday from Paston, said: “I have enjoyed it very much.

“I did not want to retire but age has caught up with me.

“I’m not as strong as I was but, as far as I’m concerned, I’ve had a damn good life and met a good woman.”

Tom married Patricia when he was 25 and they had two sons - Dean and Ian.

Tom also worked in a gold mine in South Africa and worked in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe).