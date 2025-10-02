Wind speeds expected to reach 44mph in Peterborough as Storm Amy arrives in UK
According to the Met Office, wind speeds are forecasted to reach as high as 44mph at around 2pm on Saturday (October 4).
Speeds are predicted to remain above 30mph right throughout the morning and afternoon before beginning to drop into the low 20s from 6pm onwards.
Speeds are not expected to exceed 30mph on Sunday.
The high winds coincide with the arrival of Storm Amy and while there are no weather warning covering Peterborough- there are yellow and amber warnings in the north of England and Scotland- the weather is causing havoc.
Devastated charity Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice have already take their decision to cancel their flagship fundraising event, the Starlight Hike, due to the forecasted conditions.
