Wind speeds expected to reach 44mph in Peterborough as Storm Amy arrives in UK

High winds are expected in Peterborough this weekend.

According to the Met Office, wind speeds are forecasted to reach as high as 44mph at around 2pm on Saturday (October 4).

Speeds are predicted to remain above 30mph right throughout the morning and afternoon before beginning to drop into the low 20s from 6pm onwards.

Speeds are not expected to exceed 30mph on Sunday.

High winds are expected in Peterborough over the weekend. Photo: Adobe stock.

The high winds coincide with the arrival of Storm Amy and while there are no weather warning covering Peterborough- there are yellow and amber warnings in the north of England and Scotland- the weather is causing havoc.

For a full weather forecast for Peterborough, visit the Met Office website.