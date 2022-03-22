Weather forecast in Peterborough: this is when city will be at its hottest as temperature to hit 18C
Peterborough can finally wave goodbye to grey skies - as temperatures across the city are expected to be hotter than parts of Spain
Spring is set to bring warm weather to much of Peterborough this week as the Met Office expects the city to reach highs of 18C, ahead of the April heatwave.
It means Peterborough is forecast to be hotter than Madrid. The Spanish capital will see highs of 16C on Sunday and lows of 11C on Wednesday.
The Met Office is predicting Peterborough will see highs of 18C on Tuesday - the hottest day of the week - and lows of 15 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
From Wednesday (23 March), forecasters are predicting temperatures will drop slightly - with predictions of 17 degrees on Wednesday and 16C on Thursday and Friday.
The weekend will cool off slightly with Saturday and Sunday - both days are expected to hit 15 degrees.
The sunny spells across the city come as temperatures hit 20C in some parts of the UK on Saturday (19 March) for the first time since October.
Sunshine topped 20.2C in Kinlochewe in Scotland on (19 March).
This is some way off the highest UK March temperature which was 25.6C recorded in Cambridgeshire on March 29, 1968.
And after weeks of cold and wet conditions - forecasters are also expecting a heatwave in April.
Temperatures are expected to soar next month, reaching highs of 28C in the coming weeks, as forecasters predict the hot weather will arrive early this year.