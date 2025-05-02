Is the warm weather over for May bank holiday? Watch the Met Office’s video forecast for bank holiday weekend

By Jessica Martin
Published 2nd May 2025, 14:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Met Office says a cold front will move over the UK.

The Met Office says cooler weather and isolated showers are the way for parts in the UK.

According to the forecaster, after some isolated thundery showers in parts of southern and eastern England on Friday afternoon and evening (May 2), Saturday (May 3) will see a further drop in temperatures with more frequent cloud and some showers in parts of eastern Scotland as well as the far south coast of England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For many it will remain dry, with temperatures on Saturday likely peaking at 22C in southern and central England - lower than those experienced for many in recent days. Sunday will see temperatures drop further, though any rain is likely to be fairly light in nature.

Tony Wisson, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “The recent very warm weather for the time of year is subsiding over the weekend as a weak cold front moves over the UK. We expect cooler temperatures as the front pushes south. This cooler air will also help introduce isolated showers across eastern parts, but it should stay drier further west.

“Sunday will feel much cooler compared to recent days, with temperatures falling slightly below average for the time of year. We can expect mid-to-low double figures for many, and even single figures for those further north.”

Bank Holiday Monday Met Office weather forecast

On Bank Holiday Monday (May 5), the cloudiest conditions are expected in the south and east, with further scattered showers possible at times. Temperatures on Monday may be slightly higher than Sunday, but still below average and feeling chilly, particularly along the east coast.

Related topics:Met OfficeScotlandWeather forecastVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice