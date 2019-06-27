Summer to finally arrive in Peterborough as temperatures set to soar

Summer is finally due to arrive in Peterborough with temperatures set to soar at the weekend.

After a miserable June with heavy rainfall, temperatures are forecast to reach 30 Celsius on Saturday.

People queuing outside the Lido last summer

Friday is also looking like a nice day, with a top temperature of 20 Celsius expected, while Sunday is expected to see the mercury hit 22 Celsius.

The fine weather is also due to continue into next week, with only a very minimal chance of rain over the period according to the Met Office.

Today should be cloudy for large parts with a top temperature of 20 Celsius.