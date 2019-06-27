Summer to finally arrive in Peterborough as temperatures set to soar

Have your say

Summer is finally due to arrive in Peterborough with temperatures set to soar at the weekend.

After a miserable June with heavy rainfall, temperatures are forecast to reach 30 Celsius on Saturday.

People queuing outside the Lido last summer

Friday is also looking like a nice day, with a top temperature of 20 Celsius expected, while Sunday is expected to see the mercury hit 22 Celsius.

The fine weather is also due to continue into next week, with only a very minimal chance of rain over the period according to the Met Office.

Today should be cloudy for large parts with a top temperature of 20 Celsius.