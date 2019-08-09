Strong winds and heavy rain set to hit Peterborough

Residents are being warned of heavy rain and strong winds which are expected to hit Peterborough over the next two days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain today (Friday) and a yellow weather warning for wind tomorrow (Saturday).

The unseasonable weather could cause disruption.

The city was hit by heavy rain earlier this morning, and the wet weather warning is set to stay in place until midnight.

The Met Office said:” There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.”

For tomorrow, the warning is in place all day.

The Met Office said: “Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, with some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected with fallen trees possible.

“Some short term loss of power and other services.”