While last week the city got an early taste of summer with glorious blue skies and warm weather, this week looks set to bring colder weather.

The Met Office outlook for Wednesday to Friday for the East of England reads: “Outbreaks of rain and perhaps snow moving south late Wednesday, followed by sunny spells and wintry showers Thursday and Friday. Windy Thursday. Feeling much colder, with widespread frosts overnight.”

Temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are set to remain in single figures as the cold weather returns.

