Second road between Peterborough and Whittlesey closed due to heavy rain

A second road has been closed between Peterborough and Whittlesey due to heavy rainfall.

North Bank was closed on Saturday, and now the B1040 has been closed between Whittlesey and Thorney with the Environment Agency issuing flood warnings for both roads.

This is likely to lead to a build-up of traffic through King's Dyke with motorists unable to use alternative routes.

No timeframe has been given for when the B1040 will reopen, but on North Bank the Environment Agency said: "High river levels are likely to continue until at least Tuesday, December 24."