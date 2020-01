A second flood warning has been issued in Whittlesey.

The Environment Agency has already issued a warning for North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey, which has seen the road closed.

North Bank and the B1040 have been closed

And now it has issued one for the B1040 between Thorney and Whittlesey.

Although it does not say the road has definitely been closed, in previous occasions a flood warning has been issued motorists have been diverted, meaning a build-up of traffic going through King’s Dyke and Stanground.