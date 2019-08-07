Power loss and transport disruption possible as wind weather warning issued for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Loss of power and travel disruption is expected in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire this Saturday after a wind weather warning was issued.

The Met Office warning is in place for the whole of Saturday and comes the day after a rain weather warning has been issued for the county, with thunderstorms possible.

Fallen trees are a possibility due to the forecast high winds

On the prospect of high winds, the Met Office said: “Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”

It also warned that is probable bus and train services will be affected, with fallen trees a possibility, while there could be minor damage to temporary structures, with some outdoor events and activities potentially affected.

