Motorists are being urged to be careful on the roads after a number of reported accidents overnight.

Cambridgeshire police said: "It’s been a cold night across Fenland and we have received a number of reports of vehicles leaving the road. Please drive to the road and weather conditions this morning. Rural roads might be untreated and will be slippery."

Police on the roads this morning. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Temperatures are hovering around 0 Celsius, according to the Met Office.