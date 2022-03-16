The Met Office is forecasting sunshine in Peterborough later this week - as temperatures are expected to reach 14 degrees.

After weeks of cold and wet conditions, warmer and sunnier climates are expected later this week as forecasters are expecting a heatwave heading into April.

Wednesday (March 16) morning will be cloudy with heavy rain forecast from midday. The weather will improve towards the end of the week.

Clear and sunny conditions are forecasted for most of this week in Peterborough (Photo: Getty Images)

On St Patrick's Day - Thursday (March 17) - and on Friday (March 18) the forecast is clear and sunny, and that weather is set to continue over the weekend in Peterborough - with weekend highs of 14C on Saturday (March 19).

Temperatures are forecast to be above the 11C average for March in the UK because of a 700-mile African heat burst.

The Met Office said that next week “high pressure is likely to dominate”, meaning “temperatures (are) expected to be mild to very mild for most” while the “sunniest weather is expected to be in the south and east”.

Ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster, John Hammond, of weather trending, said: “Spring will be in the air, with a gentle breeze from the warming continent and temperatures rising through the teens.

