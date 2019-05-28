Peterborough weather forecast: Rain set to hit - this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be mostly dull today (Tue 28 May) with rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Peterborough?

The weather is set to be mostly dull today (Tue 28 May) with rain and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Peterborough?

Early afternoon will be cloudy, before light rain hits from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Peterborough?

This evening will see light rain continue until around 6pm, turning cloudy but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 12C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Peterborough?

Tomorrow will begin sunny, changing to cloudy by late morning and remaining so throughout the rest of the day. Light rain is set to hit between 8pm and 9pm. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Peterborough?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 1 June to Monday 10 June said, “Next weekend will be much warmer than recently and locally very warm in the south and east where brightest conditions are likely.

“It could also be quite humid. Scattered thundery showers may break out, with cooler conditions spreading southeast to most parts by Monday.”