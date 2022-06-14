Peterborough is set to sizzle in the summer sunshine this week – as temperatures are set to rise to 30C.
The Met Office have said Friday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far.
Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to have temperatures peak in the mid 20s, before the Friday scorcher arrives, with the mercury on the thermometer set to hit 30C at 4pm.
The highest temperature forecast for Tenerife – a popular summer holiday hotspot – this week is 29C on Friday afternoon.
However, those looking for wall to wall sunshine in Peterborough over the weekend are set to have their hopes dashed.
On Saturday, temperatures will peak at just 20C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers, while on Sunday the forecast is for temperatures to reach just 16C. However, there is a lower chance of rain on Sunday.