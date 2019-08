Have your say

Peterborough is set to enjoy some late August sunshine during the bank holiday weekend.

Temperatures are forecast by the Met Office to hit 29C on both Saturday and Sunday and 27C on Bank Holiday Monday.

It is forecast to be a warm bank holiday in Peterborough

Moreover, the forecast is for sun with little cloud.

Today (Friday) should also see plenty of sun, with a top temperature of 25C, while the warm weather is expected to continue past the bank holiday, according to the Met Office.