Peterborough set to be hotter than Barcelona as temperatures soar

Peterborough is currently basking in bright sunshine and warmer temperatures, with this week set to see the mercury rise to temperatures hotter than those in Barcelona.

Tuesday (14 May) will see bright sunshine throughout the day in Peterborough, with a maximum temperature of 18C.

Barcelona will also see wall-to-wall sunshine, with a peak temperature of 19C, just slightly higher than that of Peterborough.

Wednesday (15 May) will see a maximum temperature of 18C in Peterborough, with bright sunshine throughout the day.

However, the Spanish city of Barcelona will be slightly cooler, with a peak of 17C and bright sunny skies throughout the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Peterborough?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 18 May to Monday 27 May said: “Daily detail is uncertain but it is most likely to remain changeable into the weekend, with an increasing risk of showers, perhaps with some longer spells of rain spreading to many parts.

“The showers could become heavy, with a small risk of thunder. There will also be some drier spells, with the driest, brightest weather most likely to be in west and northwest Scotland, where it will also be warmest.

“Temperatures elsewhere will be close to or rather below average at first, especially in parts of the east, but they will tend to become a little warmer through next week.

“The changeable conditions are most likely to continue through to the end of the period, with showers at times, but there will also be some drier and brighter interludes.”