Peterborough is set to enjoy some very hot weather next week.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures will hit 31C on Tuesday and 30C on Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to rise

Monday also looks good with lots of sunshine and an expected top temperature of 27C.

However, the forecast is not as good for the rest of this week with heavy rain anticipated today (Friday), including the odd thundery shower.

The weekend is expected to be cloudy with temperatures reaching the mid-20s and a small chance of rain.