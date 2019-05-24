Peterborough May bank holiday weather: three day weekend forecast

Have your say

The second bank holiday of May is just around the corner - but will the weather in Peterborough be cool and grey or sunny and warm?

The Met Office forecast for the North West said: “Largely dry on Saturday with some bright spells. Cloudier on Sunday with outbreaks of rain.

The second bank holiday of May is just around the corner - but will the weather in Peterborough be cool and grey or sunny and warm?

“Cooler by Bank Holiday Monday with sunny spells and showers and a brisk wind.”

Saturday (25 May)

Peterborough is set to be sunny during most of the morning, changing to cloudy by late morning. The maximum temperature of 20C will be reached by mid-afternoon and remain so throughout the afternoon.

The temperature will dip to 15C by 11pm, with an overnight temperature of 14C.

Sunday (26 May)

Sunday is set to begin cloudy, with a mixture of light rain, cloud and small sunny spells during the rest of the day.

Maximum temperature of 19C, which will reach its peak by 4pm.

The temperature will dip to 13C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 11C.

Monday (27 May)

Bank Holiday Monday is set to see sunny intervals during the morning, changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with the chance of light showers between 7pm and 8pm.

Maximum temperature of 17C. Overnight temperature of 10C.