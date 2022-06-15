Peterborough residents looking to stay cool on the hottest day of the year have already claimed some of the best spots available when the mini heat-wave arrives.

Friday is set to be ‘unusually hot’ for this time of year, with 4pm set to be when temperatures peak at around 30C.

Demi Green with Harrison Lloyd-Kirk (4) and Enzo Demaj (1)

Residents in Peterborough are already looking forward to taking advantage of the summer sun, with the Lido looking like it will be packed out.

The pool has already proved popular this week with people taking an outdoor dip in the mid-June sunshine.

Today (Wednesday) a spokesperson for the Lido said: “Demand has increased this week and we're fully booked on Friday in the afternoon and for all day slots, just a few left for the morning.”

Lido lifeguards Siam Bishop and Maxwell Cave cooling off at the poolside.