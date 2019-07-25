Peterborough heatwave watch - when to expect record 37C and thunderstorms

Have your say

Peterborough is braced for its hottest temperature on record today (Thursday).

The highest temperature ever recorded here is 35.3C at Wittering on July 1, 2015.

However, that record is expected to be broken this afternoon.

According to the Met Office, it will be a sweltering 32C by 11am, before reaching 35C at 1pm, 36C at 2pm and then 37C between 3pm and 5pm.

Temperatures will naturally dip in the evening, but the forecast is for 30C or higher until 10pm.

Moreover, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire from 3pm today until 4am tomorrow.

Families cooling off in the hot weather at Bretton Water Park EMN-190723-134733009

The Met Office said the “scattered” thunderstorms could see homes and buildings flooded, as well as power cuts and disruption to travel.

The authorities are warning people to be careful in the heat, while trains have been cancelled.

If you are out enjoying the weather today then send us in your pictures to news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk or via social media.

RELATED: New thunderstorms weather warning for Peterborough - and 37C temperature

Peterborough rail passengers advised not to travel as services cancelled due to heatwave

Peterborough braced for hottest temperature since records began 100 years ago