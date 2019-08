Have your say

Thunderstorms could lead to homes flooding in Peterborough, bringing an abrupt end to the glorious bank holiday weather.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and has warned that heavy showers could see “homes and businesses flooded quickly”.

Thunderstorms are forecast

With lightning, hail and strong winds also possible, commuters may face travel disruption as well as power cuts.

The warning is in place from noon today (Tuesday) until midnight.