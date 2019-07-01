Peterborough basks in the sizzling sun - and the dry weather is set to continue

Temperatures in Peterborough reached just shy of 30 Celsius on Saturday.

The Met Office said the mercury hit 29.7 Celsius in Wittering, making a welcome change from the cooler and wetter temperatures throughout June.

Mark Edwards bowling for Peterborough Town against Brigstock. Photo: David Lowndes.

Among those to enjoy the warmer weather were the cricketers of Peterborough Town, who cruised to a victory in the Northants Premier Division under the baking sun.

And the good news for people who like hot weather is the forecast remains good for rest of the week, with temperatures expected to hit 20 Celsius or above every day with little chance of rain.