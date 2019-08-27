Peterborough basks in hottest ever August Bank Holiday

Peterborough basked in its hottest ever August Bank Holiday.

The Met Office recorded a top temperature of 31.1 Celsius in Wittering on Monday, beating the 27.2 Celsius on August 28, 2017. In fact, all three days topped the previous high, with a top temperature of 28.1 Celsius on the Saturday and 30.9 Celsius on the Sunday. Across the country, Sunday also saw the record for the hottest August Bank Holiday weekend with a high of 33.3 Celsius. Residents in Peterborough could be seen enjoying the late summer heatwave with many heading to the Lido in Bishop’s Road to enjoy a swim in the sun.

