Peterborough and Cambridgeshire hit by month’s worth of rain after heavy June showers

The recent heavy rain in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire has delivered more than a month’s worth of rain.

The Met Office said before today (June 13) the area had received 61.8mm of rainfall compared to the total average for June of 50.7mm.

That average is between 1981 and 2010.

The founder of Peterborough Weather Watch, Trev Robbins-Pratt, said yesterday he had now recorded 102mm of rain so far this month.

He said: “This is the first time I have recorded more than 100mm in a month since May 2014.”

Trev said this was the record amount of rainfall he had recorded in the month of June in his data from 2006.

Peterborough was subject to a Met Office rain weather warning from Monday to Thursday, but the good news for those who are fed up with the showers is the forecast for the next few days is for drier and warmer weather, with temperatures hitting the low teens.

