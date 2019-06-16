Peterborough and Cambridgeshire at risk of torrential rain, hail and lightning as Met Office weather warning issued

Have your say

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire could receive torrential rain, hail and lightning next week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for a thunderstorm from Tuesday at 6pm until Wednesday at 9pm.

It said: “Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places, with potential disruption to travel and flooding.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

Monday should be drier, with temperatures expected to hit 20 Celsius in Peterborough.