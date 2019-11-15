North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey to remain closed ‘at least until the middle of next week’

North Bank is to remain closed between Peterborough and Whittlesey until at least the middle of next week, Peterborough City Council has confirmed.

The road has been closed all week due to an Environment Agency flood warning, with some water from the River Nene spilling onto the surface following heavy rainfall.

The council tweeted this lunchtime: “A reminder that North Bank Road (alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice) is closed, and expected to remain so until the middle of next week at the earliest.”

North Bank this morning. Photo: Peterborough City Council

