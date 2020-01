Have your say

North Bank has been closed between Peterborough and Whittlesey due to the Environment Agency issuing a flood warning.

The road has been closed after heavy rain last night (Thursday), leading to water levels rising on the River Nene.

However, the weather forecast for Peterborough is looking better with the Met Office not expecting rain here over the coming days.

Temperatures are also expected to hit double figures over the weekend and next week.