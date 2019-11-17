Motorists ignore road closure at North Bank as Environment Agency issues flood alert for Deepings

Motorists have been ignoring the road closure at North Bank.

Cambridgeshire police said it has been stopping drivers who have been ignoring the fact the road is closed between Peterborough and Whittlesey following recent, heavy rainfall.

North Bank has been closed due to flooding

The road has been closed for the past week, but despite that drivers have been continuing to use the route.

A flood warning from the Environment Agency remains in place, while Peterborough City Council said on Friday that the road is due to stay closed until at least the middle of next week.

A police spokesperson said yesterday: “PC 907 spoke to a number of drivers who seemed to have difficulty noticing ‘road closed’ signs on North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey. Recent flooding means it’s unsafe - the ducks swimming in the field should be a clue!”

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Welland which flows through the Deepings.

It said: “The recent heavy rainfall that has affected the Welland Valley has caused river levels on the River Welland to rise. This has led to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river during Saturday morning onwards.

“We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days. Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties isn’t likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

