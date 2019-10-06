Met Office warns of ‘threat to life’ as it upgrades weather warning for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Heavy rain today brings a “threat to life”, according to the Met Office, which has upgraded its warning for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.
A yellow warning was issued for large parts of England earlier this week which warned flooding of homes was “likely”, but now the Met Office has issued a new warning which is more targeted towards our county.
The updated rain warning is in place from 8am to 5pm today (Sunday), with the Met Office warning of the following:
. Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life
. Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible
. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
. Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
. Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
