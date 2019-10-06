Met Office warns of ‘threat to life’ as it upgrades weather warning for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Have your say

Heavy rain today brings a “threat to life”, according to the Met Office, which has upgraded its warning for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

A yellow warning was issued for large parts of England earlier this week which warned flooding of homes was “likely”, but now the Met Office has issued a new warning which is more targeted towards our county.

Car Haven Car Park after heavy rain earlier this week

The updated rain warning is in place from 8am to 5pm today (Sunday), with the Met Office warning of the following:

. Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

. Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

. Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

. Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

