Met Office warns of injury risk due to high winds in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

The Met Office is warning that the public are at risk of being injured due to forecast high winds in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.
A yellow wind weather warning is in place from 4am until 4pm tomorrow (Saturday).
The Met Office said there is a “small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris”, although the danger is more likely to be in the south west of England.
It added: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
“There will probably be some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.
“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.
“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”