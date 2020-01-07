Met Office warns of injury risk as it issues wind warning for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

The Met Office has issued a wind weather warning for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.
The yellow weather warning is in place from 3am to 6pm on Thursday.
The Met Office said there is a small chance of:
. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris
. Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
. Longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
. Some roads and bridges closing
. Power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
. Injuries and danger to life could occur from beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.