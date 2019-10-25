Met Office warns of flooding risk in Peterborough as 24 hour weather warning issued

Heavy rain is set to fall in Peterborough which could see parts of the city flooded.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, beginning at 3pm today (Friday) and lasting until 3pm tomorrow.
It said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.”
Previous spells of heavy rain has led to the closure of North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey.