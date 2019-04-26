Met Office issues warning over strong winds expected in Peterborough

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Peterborough with strong winds expected over this evening (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

The warning starts at 9pm, and is in place until 3pm tomorrow. The warning covers much of the southern half of the country.

The Met Office said residents should expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with bus and train services affected

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible due to fallen trees and branches

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves