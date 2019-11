Have your say

A rain weather warning for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow warning is in place all day Thursday.

Previous flooding at North Bank

The Met Office said “flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely” with “bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer”.

North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey is currently closed due to heavy rainfall last week, causing river levels to rise in the Nene.