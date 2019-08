Have your say

The Met Office has issued a level three hot weather warning with temperatures set to soar over the bank holiday.

The warning has been put in place with daytime temperatures predicted to rise to over 30 degrees in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough over the next few days.

Families cooling off in the hot weather at Bretton Water Park

For NHS guidance on how to cope in the hot weather, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/.